BUZZ-COMMENT-FX volatility trades should thrive through year end

Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Omicron-fuelled rise in FX volatility will be exacerbated by typical year-end liquidity issues and questions about central bank tightening as some key policy announcements loom from the U.S., UK and euro zone in December, with FX volatility trades set to benefit.

Implied volatility is the FX option market's gauge of actual volatility expectations, and is a key determinant of an option premium. If actual volatility matches implied, it should cover the premium, which therefore presents the trading opportunity.

Implied volatility was already elevated prior to last week's Omicron shock, but posted further gains thereafter, especially in the higher-beta and haven currencies, such as AUD and JPY. Setbacks have been tame, which flags the ongoing risk, as well as the opportunities either to benefit from or protect against further FX volatility, regardless of FX direction.

To capture the volatility, traders will hold an option, and an opposing position in cash. The constant adjustment of the cash hedge, to neutralise actual exposure to the currency pair as the FX spot price moves, will hopefully capture enough FX pips to offset the premium and return a profit.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

