BUZZ-COMMENT-FX volatility can extend pandemic lows

June 9 (Reuters) - Implied volatility, the options market gauge of actual volatility expectations and used to determine premiums, is already at pandemic lows and has potential to fall further.

The impending summer lull is a historical low volatility period, especially when combined with the current risk friendly environment, so there's little reason to expect any change to the status quo.

One-month expiry implied volatility is a decent benchmark - it's been drifting steadily lower beside traded volumes over recent weeks, suggesting option market participants are in no rush to buy the dips.

These benchmark 1-month expiry implied volatilities are now at levels seen pre-pandemic, but were at multi-year lows in early 2020, so do have more downside potential. Further losses would dampen any perception of actual volatility increasing near term, so worth watching.

Low volatility environments make FX trading less rewarding, but there are simple binary options that can profit in the current environment, especially if actual and implied volatility continue to suffer .

Don't rule out bouts of short-term volatility around data prints, but overnight expiry option premiums suggest the impending Canadian and euro zone policy meetings can produce more of that short-term volatility than Thursday's U.S. CPI data

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

