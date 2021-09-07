BUZZ-COMMENT-FX value hunters should consider cheap options

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Low FX implied volatility is a reflection of rangebound FX spot trading and improved risk appetite, but current levels appear cheap on a relative value basis, and might be worth considering on a risk versus reward basis.

Options thrive on volatility - an unknown parameter when determining their premium, so dealers use implied volatility: a best guess. If actual volatility outperforms implied over the life of the option, and/or if implied volatility increases, the option will return a profit, and vice versa.

Three-month implied volatility in many of the major G10 FX pairings is trading below three-month daily historic volatility - past actual volatility over a three-month time scale. That means that even if actual volatility repeats the past three months' performance, once-daily cash hedging to offset exposure to the currency pair itself should easily bank enough pips to offset the premium and return a profit.

It's also worth noting that many three-month implied volatilities are at post pandemic lows, limiting deeper declines, and that three-month historic volatility measures were recorded through the summer, when actual volatility is typically low, and so may be more likely to increase now.

For more click on FXBUZ

FX implied versus historic volatilityhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2WVkelQ

EUR/USD 3-month implied vs historic volatilityhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3zPJyZ2

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.