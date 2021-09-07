BUZZ-COMMENT-FX value hunters should consider cheap options

US Markets

FX value hunters should consider cheap options

Low FX implied volatility is a reflection of rangebound FX spot trading and improved risk appetite, but current levels appear cheap on a relative value basis, and might be worth considering on a risk versus reward basis.

Options thrive on volatility - an unknown parameter when determining their premium, so dealers use implied volatility: a best guess. If actual volatility outperforms implied over the life of the option, and/or if implied volatility increases, the option will return a profit, and vice versa.

Three-month implied volatility in many of the major G10 FX pairings is trading below three-month daily historic volatility - past actual volatility over a three-month time scale. That means that even if actual volatility repeats the past three months' performance, once-daily cash hedging to offset exposure to the currency pair itself should easily bank enough pips to offset the premium and return a profit.

It's also worth noting that many three-month implied volatilities are at post pandemic lows, limiting deeper declines, and that three-month historic volatility measures were recorded through the summer, when actual volatility is typically low, and so may be more likely to increase now.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

