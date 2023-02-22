BUZZ-COMMENT-FX value hunters like low-risk FX options

Feb 22 (Reuters) - The recent setback in FX option implied volatility can offer better value and less risk for those wanting a hedging or speculative tool to protect against or capture FX volatility.

Volatility is the only unknown parameter when pricing an option, so dealers use implied volatility to determine the premium. The differential between implied and actual volatility can therefore provide the trading opportunity.

The recent fall in implied volatility reflects the current rangebound and less volatile nature of the underlying FX spot rate, but value hunters are already starting to stem those declines. One-month USD/JPY expiry date just captured the March 22 Fed rate decision to further underpin and other currency pairs will follow suit from Thursday.

Option holders can benefit from an increase in implied and/or actual volatility, which is more likely from lower levels as demonstrated recently by AUD/USD 1-month implied volatility.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

