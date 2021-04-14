BUZZ-COMMENT-FX value hunters - consider FX options

April 14 (Reuters) - Those looking for FX value trades might consider options - many of their prices trade at pandemic lows, and at a discount to fair-value metrics.

FX options give holders the right to buy or sell a currency pair at a predetermined level (strike) and time (maturity) for an upfront cost (premium). Traded in conjunction with an opposing view in the cash market to minimise exposure to currency direction, they benefit from volatility. If actual volatility over the life of the option is greater than the implied volatility attached when initially priced, the premium is covered and profits assured.

Those premiums are more likely to be covered when implied volatility is low, and historic volatility is above implied. Historic volatility is actual volatility over a given time, and is widely available for comparison.

EUR/USD options fit the value criteria -- three-month-expiry implied volatility at 5.8 trades at pandemic lows; three-month historic volatility is above this level at 6.0. Other such examples are plentiful in other currency pairs.

For more click on FXBUZ

EUR/USD 3-month implied volatility vs historic volatilityhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3wUtvIg

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.