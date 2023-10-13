BUZZ-COMMENT-FX trends to follow when U.S. tightening cycle ends

Oct 13 (Reuters) - The likely evolution of FX markets when the U.S. tightening cycle ends will mainly be influenced by the will to take more risk.

Demand for riskier assets should rise including currencies deemed less safe, which offer yields in excess of those supporting the dollar.

It is unlikely that there will be headlong rush to buy these currencies. It should be gradual shift dependent upon the performance of equities that should logically rise after the end of the tightening cycle.

This slow shift should begin with higher-yielding currencies that are also easy to trade - freely floating currencies like Mexico's peso or Poland's zloty, Hungary's forint, the Czech crown and South Africa's rand.

As the will to take more risk rises - which is likely to happen when expectations for rate cuts come closer - demand for higher yielding currencies with restrictions should grow - such as India's rupee, Indonesia's rupiah, Hong Kong dollar.

While INR is near a record low and Hong Kong dollar is weak within its trading bands, both are tightly controlled which means volatility is low. If stocks rise - the appeal of low vol and high interest bearing currencies rises dramatically.

The trend may eventually encompass the most risky currencies like Turkish lira which is backed by an extremely high interest rate that may return 3% every month by the end of this year.

In contrast, currencies undermined by easy monetary policy like those of Japan, Switzerland, Taiwan and Thailand are likely to fall further.

For more click on FXBUZ

USD, U.S. 10-year and fed fund target https://tmsnrt.rs/3QfO915

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.