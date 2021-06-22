BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders will reduce risk further after Fed shock

June 22 (Reuters) - FX traders who were shocked by a hawkish Federal Reserve into paring some of the risk they were exposed to ahead of last week's meeting have a wait on their hands to hear more from the U.S. central bank which may prompt them to pare bets further.

Traders staked $19 billion on the U.S. currency falling, predominantly betting on EUR/USD rising and increasing their bets on that eventuality before last week's Fed meeting.

While the dollar's subsequent leap suggests an adjustment, it's unlikely that the changes in betting have been completed and billions more dollars are likely to be purchased, underpinning the greenback before the next Fed meetings on July 28 and Sept. 22 and the annual Jackson Hole policy symposium Aug. 26-28.

This could occur without big changes in EUR/USD's level but it will weigh. Volatility is likely to decline putting more pressure on euro which is undermined by negative interest rates.

