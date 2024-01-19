BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders should worry about BOJ FX intervention

Jan 19 (Reuters) - FX traders should worry about BOJ FX intervention that could happen soon and has the potential to impact the dollar more greatly than the yen.

On a trade-weighted basis the yen was substantially weaker at the end of last year than it was when Japan's authorities decided to intervene in the autumn of 2022 and it has dropped sharply this month.

While the 2022 intervention had a massive impact that saw USD/JPY drop roughly 25 yen in around three months, this was almost entirely reversed in the following year.

In contrast to USD/JPY, which collapsed and rebounded, the dollar index slumped and has not recovered following the intervention.

With USD/JPY soaring this month to within 400 points of the level trading ahead of the last intervention, and trade-weighted yen even weaker at a record low, there is good reason to expect Japan's authorities to act again.

Unlike in 2022, the yen is the only currency now undermined by a negative interest rate. As such it is the optimum way for investors to fund carry trades. Ultimately BOJ must change its policy in order to change the yen's path as it will undoubtedly be sold while it is undermined by the world's lowest interest rate.

Until policy tightens, more intervention is likely, and it may now occur when U.S. interest rates drop which could hit the dollar hard.

