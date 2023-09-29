BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders should watch closely where dollar closes

News & Insights

FX traders should watch closely where dollar closes

September 29, 2023

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Where the U.S. dollar closes in relation to a major broken technical level at the end of this week is key to its direction in the days and weeks ahead.

The dollar pulled further back from a 10-month high against a basket of currencies on Friday on the last trading day of the quarter. However, it remains on track for a second month of gains.

The USD index last week managed to break and register a close above the 105.367 Fibo, a 38.2% retrace of the 114.780-99.549 (2022 to 2023) fall. Another close at the end of this week above the 105.367 Fibo would keep the overall bias on the upside.

Conversely another failure to register a weekly close above the 105.367 Fibo point to a bull trap. A bull trap is set when a market breaks above a technical level but subsequently reverses and is usually a sign of a reversal.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

