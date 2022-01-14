US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders should think risk not rates

Currency traders who see the level of risk appetite as more important than where interest rates may be heading should fare better in the year ahead.

Surging inflation has spurred a wave of monetary policy tightening but this has not derailed the underlying positive bias in financial markets, where the huge stimulus that has been deployed is likely to continue working its magic.

Rather than wilt in the face of interest rate rises, stocks and commodities have soared and risky emerging market currencies have gained.

This extremely powerful positive trend is likely to endure as the terminal rate envisaged for U.S. interest rates in this round of tightening is relatively low at around 2.5 percent, while rates in the eurozone, Switzerland and Japan are expected to remain much lower.

Interest rates for free floating currencies such as South Africa's rand, Mexico's peso and the Czech crown are already higher and are likely to match, or more likely exceed, any U.S. rate rises. Carry trades vs funding currencies such as the euro, yen and Swissy could thrive.

