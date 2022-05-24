BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders should take a defensive stance for the rest of this year

May 24 (Reuters) - FX traders should take a defensive stance for the rest of this year, seeking safety in liquid major currencies that are likely to be supported while investments in risky assets are further reduced.

The European Central Bank is rushing to tighten monetary policy on the heels of an even more hawkish Federal Reserve. This will suck the lifeblood out of the trends that super-easy central bank polices supported throughout a pandemic that otherwise would have severely damaged economies.

The stimulus deployed in 2020-21 pumped trends that began after the global financial crisis and minor corrections of those rallies will appear to many market watchers as extremely bearish developments.

A minimum tech correction of DJI's 2008-22 rise is 25.3k, for the DAX it's 11.4k. There is great downside potential for stocks during the period that major central banks tighten. There is also risk that the shortage of dollars that often occurs at the end of a year will be far more problematic this year when U.S. interest rates may be above 3% and the Fed is reducing its balance sheet.

Future downward movement for less liquid emerging market and commodity currencies will be exacerbated by the penchant of investors and traders to buy their dips this year in accordance with equities.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

