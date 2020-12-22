BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders should seek downside insurance into 2021

Dec 22 (Reuters) - FX traders can use a simple option strategy to cover any renewed risk aversion that would see funds flow back into the safe-haven Japanese yen at the expense of the U.S. dollar and the euro.

FX traders like to fight against FX intervention, so the recent comments from the Japanese authorities could increase USD/JPY selling from speculators in the weeks ahead . The long upper shadow on Monday's candlestick line shows vividly the near-term rejection of the upside. The risk is growing for deeper losses to the March 10 102.02 low.

Traders who want to insure against a USD/JPY decline could buy a two-week 103.30 USD put option at a cost of 45 pips, priced with spot at 103.40. Profit potential is unlimited if spot is below the 102.85 break-even point at the Jan. 5 expiry. Losses are limited to the 45 pips premium paid.

