US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders should seek downside insurance into 2021

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

FX traders can use a simple option strategy to cover any renewed risk aversion that would see funds flow back into the safe-haven Japanese yen at the expense of the U.S. dollar and the euro.

Dec 22 (Reuters) - FX traders can use a simple option strategy to cover any renewed risk aversion that would see funds flow back into the safe-haven Japanese yen at the expense of the U.S. dollar and the euro.

FX traders like to fight against FX intervention, so the recent comments from the Japanese authorities could increase USD/JPY selling from speculators in the weeks ahead . The long upper shadow on Monday's candlestick line shows vividly the near-term rejection of the upside. The risk is growing for deeper losses to the March 10 102.02 low.

Traders who want to insure against a USD/JPY decline could buy a two-week 103.30 USD put option at a cost of 45 pips, priced with spot at 103.40. Profit potential is unlimited if spot is below the 102.85 break-even point at the Jan. 5 expiry. Losses are limited to the 45 pips premium paid.

For more click on FXBUZ

Fenics Pricing Grid: https://tmsnrt.rs/3mKuwMG

Daily Ichimoku Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3aArCIa

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    Dec 9, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular