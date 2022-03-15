BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders should protect against a bigger USD/JPY rise

March 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar looks set to soar further against the Japanese yen due to the different paths of the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan.

FX traders can use a simple option to protect against bigger USD/JPY gains especially as the technical outlook has scope for 119.52 Fibo, a 76.4% retrace of the 125.86-99.00 (2015 to 2016) drop.

USD/JPY hit a five-year high at 118.45 in Asia on Tuesday as traders brace for the Fed to begin raising rates, while reckoning the BOJ remains dovish.

Japan's government will closely watch exchange rate moves as market stability is "very important," Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday in the wake of the yen's decline.

FX traders wanting to insure against a USD/JPY rise could buy a one-week 108.00 USD call option at a cost of 54 pips, priced with spot at 117.98. Profit potential is unlimited if spot is above the 118.54 break-even point at the March 22 expiry. Losses are limited to the 54-pip premium paid.

