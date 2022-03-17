BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders should prepare for a USD/JPY 120 break

March 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar seems to be on a relentless rise against the Japanese yen as the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan take different paths.

Friday saw USD/JPY rise a whopping 115 pips, the biggest daily gain since November 2020. That has led to an overshoot above the 118.60 2017 high this week that has unmasked the long-term 119.52 Fibonacci level, a 76.4% retrace of the 125.86 to 99.00 (2015 to 2016) EBS drop. Fourteen-month momentum is increasingly positive, reinforcing the long-term bullish market structure.

Japan's former top currency diplomat Hiroshi Watanabe warned that USD/JPY could break above 120.00 which would add pressure on Japan's resource-poor, import-reliant economy

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates for the first time since 2018 and laid out an aggressive plan to push borrowing costs to restrictive levels next year.

In contrast, the BOJ is set to remain dovish at its meeting this week as policymakers try to boost the country's weak economic recovery from the pandemic.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

