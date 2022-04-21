BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders should prepare for a negative shock

April 21 (Reuters) - FX traders should prepare for a negative shock that's likely to result from a global tightening of monetary policy led by the Federal Reserve and a drop in the value of China's yuan that could reverse trends which have dominated throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the pandemic, currencies have been influenced by abundant stimulus which has supported positive moves that otherwise would not have existed. The yuan, which rose over 17 percent to a record high between July 2020 and March 2022, has been a bedrock of these trends. But it has dropped sharply this month during China's lockdown and ahead of the May 4 Federal Reserve meeting.

A negative situation will be exacerbated by the war in Ukraine which has driven commodity prices much higher and boosted inflation well beyond central banks' expectations.

They are being forced to react to inflation resulting in part from their unorthodox policies. If rates are to rise to an effective level, the shock for the global economy would be immense. So it's likely that central banks cannot tighten sufficiently to curb inflation, which may only decline during a recession resulting from higher interest rates, an enduring pandemic and the economic impact of sanctions.

Rising interest rates, high inflation, slowing growth, a potentially big drop for emerging market currencies and diminishing stimulus should boost safer currencies like dollar, euro, yen and Swiss franc versus emerging market and commodity currencies.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

