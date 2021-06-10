BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders should prepare for a bigger yuan rise

June 10 (Reuters) - Beijing has carefully managed the yuan's rise through the sensitive 6.4000 mark, but traders should brace for a larger, albeit carefully controlled, rise.

China's central bank governor reiterated that the central bank will keep the yuan exchange rate basically stable, while vowing to further improve China's exchange rate mechanism.

The head of China's foreign exchange regulator said on Thursday the yuan has been basically stable so far this year.

On a trade weighted basis the yuan has risen 3% this year and almost 8% in the last ten months. If this rise is considered to be "basically stable" then traders should prepare for the bigger gains techs already suggest. A rise above 2018's peak of 99.06 (roughly 1% above current levels) likely to spur more interest in a move that has thus far gone under traders' radar.

Speculation is under control, longs are not large and CNY/CNH is tight even though USD/CNH is just 254 pips above this year's low.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

