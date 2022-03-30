BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders should not fear active yen intervention

March 30 (Reuters) - FX traders should expect only verbal intervention rather than action to bolster Japan's yen, given that Japanese officials are historically all talk when it comes to a weakening yen.

Only last week the Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda reiterated his view that a weak yen benefits the economy as a whole and he did not discuss Forex specifics in his meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday. .

Yen-buying intervention to arrest steep falls in the currency has been exceedingly rare. .

However, the battered yen bounced on Wednesday as traders began doubting whether Japanese authorities would tolerate too much more weakness. It was also buoyed as hopes for a breakthrough in Russia-Ukraine peace talks helped the euro and dragged on the dollar.

Yen demand has also firmed thanks to heavy repatriation flows towards the end of the financial year.

USD/JPY sales intensified in Asia, EBS flow data clearly shows. Once the new fiscal year begins in April, expect USD/JPY bulls to regain the upper hand, especially as spot remains well above the 119.52 major long-term Fibo, a 76.4% retracement of the 125.86 to 99.00 (2015 to 2016) EBS drop.

