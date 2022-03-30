US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders should not fear active yen intervention

FX traders should expect only verbal intervention rather than action to bolster Japan's yen, given that Japanese officials are historically all talk when it comes to a weakening yen.

Only last week the Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda reiterated his view that a weak yen benefits the economy as a whole and he did not discuss Forex specifics in his meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday. .

Yen-buying intervention to arrest steep falls in the currency has been exceedingly rare. .

However, the battered yen bounced on Wednesday as traders began doubting whether Japanese authorities would tolerate too much more weakness. It was also buoyed as hopes for a breakthrough in Russia-Ukraine peace talks helped the euro and dragged on the dollar.

Yen demand has also firmed thanks to heavy repatriation flows towards the end of the financial year.

USD/JPY sales intensified in Asia, EBS flow data clearly shows. Once the new fiscal year begins in April, expect USD/JPY bulls to regain the upper hand, especially as spot remains well above the 119.52 major long-term Fibo, a 76.4% retracement of the 125.86 to 99.00 (2015 to 2016) EBS drop.

