BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders should not be fooled by dollar's pause

March 29, 2023 — 06:51 am EDT

March 29 (Reuters) - FX traders should beware that while the dollar's decline has steadied, it will likely resume a downward trend in the coming sessions, especially as the speculative short position is not large enough to hinder such falls.

The USD index =USD, which tracks the dollar against a basket of six other currencies, fourteen-week momentum remains negative reinforcing the overall bearish market structure. A clean break under last week's 101.910 low will expose the 100.800 2023 base for an eventual probe.

The USD index failure earlier in March ahead of the 106.140 Fibonacci level, a 38.2% retrace of the 114.780 to 100.800 (2022 to 2023) drop, continues to cast a shadow over the greenback's outlook.

The dollar's fate is also pinned to the movement of the biggest components of its index. The U.S. currency is expected to struggle against the euro and pound, but make gains against the yen as risk appetite rebounds.

Daily Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3lUa4i3

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

