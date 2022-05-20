BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders should invest in the only safe asset that rewards them

May 20 (Reuters) - Financial markets are likely to remain on the defensive this year with stocks under pressure and while they are biased that way FX traders should invest in the only safe asset that rewards them, the dollar.

The other currencies deemed safe have negative yields so it will cost traders to hold them even if they sit still, and given the extreme divergence between Swiss and Japanese monetary policies, they are much more likely to fall versus a dollar that's supported by U.S. policy that remains overtly hawkish regardless of a sizeable slide for stocks.

The Federal Reserve intends to tighten monetary policy further with markets expecting Fed funds to rise 2 percent this year, meaning those holding dollars will receive around 3.5 percent versus other safe assets bar the euro. The gap in interest rates with the euro zone may be around 2.5 percent in December.

The dollar has unrivalled liquidity and the United States has the widest variety of assets markets to invest in. Gold has no yield and after the recent turmoil stablecoins certainly do not look safe.

The dollar has risen 15 percent since taper talk emerged last year and with speculators holding a small portion of the dollars they held when the Fed last started tightening policy in 2015, it could easily do that again.

