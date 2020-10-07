US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders should insure against a USD/JPY rise

FX traders should be mindful that USD/JPY's upside risk is growing and could use a simple option strategy to cover a bigger USD/JPY gain.

While USD/JPY upside has been limited recently, a bigger recovery cannot be ruled out. That is because the tenkan and kijun lines have recently seen a positive crossover.

USD/JPY has not traded above the daily cloud, currently 105.85-106.18, since June 24. An eventual break above the cloud would be warning that the overall bias has shifted up to the upside.

Japan's ministries have asked for a record $997 billion in initial budget for the next fiscal year , a revelation that could put further pressure on the yen.

FX traders wanting to insure against a USD/JPY rise could buy a two-week 106.25 USD call option at a cost of 38 pips, priced with spot at 106.08. Profit potential is unlimited if spot is above the 106.63 break-even point at the Oct. 21 expiry. Losses are limited to the 38 pips premium paid.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

