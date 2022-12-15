BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders should heed the slump in volatility

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Volatility has slumped, with benchmark option vols returning to single digits, suggesting a quieter period for currencies and potentially a long period of inactivity.

One month vols - the benchmark - for major currencies have plummeted, led by EUR/USD, the most heavily traded currency pair. Vol there has dropped to its lowest since March 2022.

Other vols have fallen much further, with options which once implied risk of huge yen and sterling moves indicating much quieter conditions ahead.

The likelihood of currencies being rangebound heightens the importance of the current level of interest rates, as cash tends to head towards higher-yielding currencies in sedentary markets.

That will support the dollar, which traders have sold aggressively since September, flipping an overbought situation to a potentiallyoversold one before this quiet period.

At the same time stock markets have rallied as risk-averse outlooks are pared, with shorter recessions eyed and less inflation feared. This will shape future trading behaviour, supporting a shift towards carry trades.

The longer the quiet, the greater the attraction of much higher-yielding currencies like Poland's zloty, Hungary's forint, South Africa's rand, Brazil's real, India's rupee and Mexico's peso.

