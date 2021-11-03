BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders should hedge with OPEC in mind

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Traders should hedge currencies in accord with OPEC's plan to raise output which should have a profound impact on this year's trends.

The boost in the price of oil had a dramatic impact on currencies, and an output hike should lead to a correction of the trends that output cuts fuelled.

Oil has reached a point where output may return to normal or even grow beyond that should producers look to recover lost revenue, much needed given an enduring pandemic. The 2021 peak for oil is 4 cents shy of 2018's high and marginally above a 61.8% retracement of oil's drop between 2011 and 2020.

Oil has risen $70 per barrel on a combination of output curbs and huge stimulus resulting from efforts to mitigate the economic damage resulting from the pandemic.

The impact on currencies has been profound with oil's rise weighing on the currencies of nations dependent upon imports like Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Turkey and euro zone, while it has helped to drive rises for producers like Russia, Canada, Norway and Mexico.

For more click on FXBUZ

Brent crude oilhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3EGUDgV

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.