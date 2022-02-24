BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders should hedge the risk of sanctions

Feb 24 (Reuters) - The West is promising punishing sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and it is these sanctions and their potentially huge detrimental effect that should concern traders, who should hedge accordingly.

While a war may be localised, the effect of sanctions will reverberate globally. Russia may suffer most but the nations that impose sanctions will suffer too, especially those with close trading ties like the euro zone.

The immediate trading response should be to reduce exposure, which should lead to a marked reduction of EUR longs and yen shorts. While an AUD rise is counterintuitive, it's still likely as bets that AUD drops are large and the commodities Australia produces have soared.

After the initial phase of adjustment, currencies deemed safe should appreciate and, thanks to a big reduction of dollar longs in the months preceding the crisis, the world's reserve currency is likely to appreciate.

With China not one of the main protagonists and Russia likely to depend on trade with China in the near term, yuan should rise.

The Czech crown is likely to outperform other CEE currencies.

Turkey, which has drawn Russian investments, may see its currency slide as Russians sell Turkish investments to cover losses resulting from the collapse in Russian asset markets.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

