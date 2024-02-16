BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders should gear up for bigger USD/JPY gains

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Foreign exchange traders should gear up for bigger USD/JPY gains in the days and weeks ahead, as the fragile Japanese yen looks set for further pain.

Japan unexpectedly slipped into a recession at the end of last year, losing its title as the world's third-biggest economy to Germany and raising doubts about when the Bank of Japan would begin to exit its decade-long ultra-loose monetary policy. That will likely continue to weigh on the yen in the days and weeks ahead.

USD/JPY has remained above the broken 149.17 Fibo, a 76.4% retrace of the (November to December) 151.92 to 140.27 (EBS) drop, since the recent break. That adds to the scope for much bigger gains through the key 2023/2022 151.92/94 peaks, eventually.

As the 30- and 60-day correlations between USD/JPY and EUR/JPY are above +0.70, the two currency pairs tend to move in tandem. A big rise in USD/JPY should also see EUR/JPY head higher.

For more click on FXBUZ

Daily Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/48kslHz

Correlation Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/4bCTKr0

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.