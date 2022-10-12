BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders should expect a bigger EUR/USD slump

October 12 (Reuters) - Foreign exchange traders should expect a bigger EUR/USD slump in coming sessions, as the euro's downside remains vulnerable due to fundamental and technical factors.

FX traders are fixated on Thursday's U.S. consumer price report. The U.S. dollar will remain underpinned as red-hot inflation is expected. A rising greenback would continue to exert downward pressure on the EUR/USD.

EUR/USD's has registered two daily closes under the 0.9708 Fibo, a 61.8% retrace of the 0.9528 to 0.9999 (September to October) rise, on Monday and Tuesday. That increases the odds for bigger losses well below the 0.9639 Fibo, 76.4% retrace of the same rise.

EUR/USD's "bull trap" last week above the 0.9942 Fibo, a 61.8% retrace of the 1.0198 to 0.9528 (EBS) drop, weighs heavily on the market. A bull trap is set when a market breaks above a key technical level but subsequently reverses. That is usually a bearish sign.

