BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders should cover risk that stocks drop further

July 5 (Reuters) - There is a high probability that stock market corrections extend while the Federal Reserve leads a global tightening cycle that removes the stimulus on which stocks once flourished. FX traders should hedge the risk of these deeper drops, retaining more of currencies they deem safe and avoiding riskier ones.

Stocks have bounced off levels that represent minimum technical corrections of prior bull trends spurring a flurry of demand from traders who are heavily influenced by techs. This makes sense as traders are buying dips within strong bull trends but their focus on techs exposes them to the risks posed by the tightening cycle.

Higher interest rates are guaranteed and should recession curb their rise it will negatively impact the companies whose stocks speculators have just purchased. Either way stocks should be pressured and they could fall much further and still be within bull trends.

Ultimately a deeper correction should lay foundations for bigger stock market gains but until the tightening cycle is completed or there's stimulus to counter recessions it's prudent for currency traders to play safe.

For more click on FXBUZ

DJIhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3ydRbsF

Nasdaqhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3OLBZtQ

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own; editing by David Evans)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.