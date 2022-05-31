BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders should consider the extremes they are witnessing

May 31 (Reuters) - Inflation has surged far above target triggering a very hawkish reaction by the U.S. central bank while central banks in Japan and Switzerland pursue super-easy policies. Energy prices continue to surge and are doing so quickly, negatively impacting the currencies of nations that import, which happen to be those with super easy policies, while supporting the currencies of big producers like the United States.

There may never have been an extreme situation like this and it may prove prudent to hedge the risk of currency moves that could be extreme as a result.

Option vols which briefly hit double digits this year have sunk since. Traders don't think currencies will move that much which heightens the risk of a disorderly reaction if they do.

Demand for the dollar which has risen nearly 14% since taper talk emerged last year is running at a low ebb with bets a fraction of those established when the Fed last tightened similarly in 2015. Traders are even betting the dollar falls versus the euro and are short versus some emerging market currencies.

In 2015 oil slumped and the dollar still rose 29% in 30 months between August 2014 and December 2016.

The rise during the current cycle could be much bigger.

For more click on FXBUZ

USD indexhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3M1DmlX

USD, oil and bets on USDhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3PPLSaI

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.