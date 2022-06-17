BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders should be wary of risk averse reactions

June 17 (Reuters) - The slump in risk appetite and stock market sell-offs following a series of interest rate hikes have created distortions in currency markets that traders should be wary of.

Should risk aversion take a greater hold this year, the dollar could rise much further and the drop seen yesterday will prove to have been a chance to hedge the risk of that rise.

Thursday's shock 50 basis point rate hike by the Switzerland's central bank spurred a Swiss franc rise that was exacerbated by a flight to safety. But the SNB also said it would remain active in the FX market if necessary, and yesterday's turmoil surely triggered intervention.

The support for EUR/CHF intensified pressure upon USD/CHF which helped to propel EUR/USD higher, and with yen (like the franc considered "safe") also rising, the dollar was further pressured by the exit of speculative bets on USD/JPY rising.

This created the impression of a weakening dollar that spurred rebounds for risky currencies like ZAR, AUD and NZD but those currencies will be negatively impacted by risk aversion. Yesterday's distortion may set them up to fall.

The GBP/USD drop which was very extended before this week's Fed meeting resulted in a correction that outstripped EUR/USD. Traders were short pounds and long euros. GBP tends to lag the movement of riskier currencies and following this correction it is likely to revert to trend and decline.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.