BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders should be relaxed about U.S. CPI data

June 9 (Reuters) - FX traders waiting for Thursday's U.S. CPI data to wake the FX market from it's slumber may be disappointed, according to FX options.

The data is now captured by overnight expiry (10 a.m. New York cut Thursday), but related option volatility premiums aren't much higher.

Actual volatility is unknown when pricing options, so implied volatility is a dealers' estimate. If actual volatility matches implied volatility - it will cover the premium, so bigger gains equal more expected volatility.

The biggest gainers are EUR/USD and USD/CAD - but overnight expiries also include central bank policy announcements, and implied volatility premiums reflect that. However, overnight expiry implied volatility gains in the other main G10 FX pairings are tame since capturing the CPI data.

USD/JPY overnight expiry implied volatility is up 1.0 at 7.9, the break-even for simple vanilla straddles has increased by a mere 5-JPY pips to 36-JPY pips in either direction. AUD/USD 10.0 to 11.0 implied volatility is $35-pips, from $31-pips, while GBP/USD from 8.25 to 9.0 implied volatility is just a $4-pip increase, to $53-pips in either direction. Related

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

