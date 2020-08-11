US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders should anticipate a deeper EUR/USD drop

FX traders long EUR/USD should expect a bigger correction and adjust bets accordingly.

EUR/USD has rallied significantly and quickly, leading specs to bet on a further rise. That's going to slow the rally, and eventually the weight of bets will influence a deeper correction.

EUR/USD longs dwarf other currency bets, more than 90% of total dollar shorts, but EUR/USD bets are much more a EUR bet than dollar.

The dollar has moved much less than the EUR this year. The dollar index, which is 58% EUR, has dropped 10%, but the trade-weighted dollar is down less than 4% .

EUR longs looked like a safe place to park cash for traders worried about events in the United States. Instead, longs have quickly become the stand-out risk in currency markets.

Traders should not fear a correction but should welcome one. They are healthy and ultimately necessary for a trend to continue. A drop to 1.1630 would correct the rise since June, 1.1462 the rally since April.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

