BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders should account for withdrawal of stimulus

April 5 (Reuters) - Central banks are raising interest rates and unwinding ultra-easy policies that have supported risk taking. Bond markets have reacted strongly to factor in a future in which negative rates may no longer exist, while economies will have to live with far less and possibly no stimulus.

FX traders should adjust to hedge for moves evolving from this withdrawal of stimulus which will likely be the opposite to the shifts that evolved during the COVID-19 pandemic and strengthened when Russia invaded Ukraine.

On its own, the tightening cycle in the United States, which is expected to unfold quickly pushing Fed funds above 2 percent this year, should undermine risk taking but because Fed policy usually determines the strategies of most central banks, the squeeze on stimulus should be global.

The resistance of other central banks should crumble and those that push back harder like Japan may see extreme reactions for their currencies that ultimately force them to tighten in some way in order to support them.

(Editing by Ed Osmond, Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

