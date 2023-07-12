BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders pummel the dollar

July 12 (Reuters) - FX traders pummel the U.S. dollar as a number of fundamental and technical factors weigh heavily on the U.S. currency. There is a growing risk of an eventual drop to new 2023 lows.

The dollar sank to a two-month low against major peers on Wednesday in the lead-up to a U.S. inflation reading, extending its losses since the beginning of the week after Federal Reserve officials said the central bank was nearing the end of its monetary policy tightening cycle. Fed rates are expected to peak in November 2023, near 5.40%. 0#FEDWATCH

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, on Tuesday dropped and closed below the 101.705 Fibo: a 76.4% retrace of the 100.780 to 104.700 (April to May) rise. Fourteen-day momentum is negative, highlighting the bearishness of the market and the increased risk of an eventual slump to test the 2023 low of 100.780 posted in April.

For more, click on FXBUZ

FedWatch: https://tmsnrt.rs/43hRVKB

Daily Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3PP4D0x

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.