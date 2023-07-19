News & Insights

US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders pause USD/JPY exit, spot could now soar

Credit: REUTERS/Shohei Miyano

July 19, 2023 — 03:07 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

July 19 (Reuters) - USD/JPY was sold for most of last week, but those sales have dried up this week, EBS flow data shows, increasing the likelihood for big gains.

Japan's yen hit a one-week low against an insipid dollar on Wednesday as traders assessed the U.S. rate outlook and Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda, on Tuesday, signalled his resolve to maintain ultra-loose monetary policy for the time being. Expect a bigger USD/JPY recovery to test the 141.16 Fibo, a 50% retrace of the 145.07 to 137.25 (June to July) EBS drop.

While USD/JPY on Thursday registered a daily close below the 138.25 Fibo, a 38.2% retrace of the 127.22 to 145.07 2023 (EBS) rise, it finished on Friday back above. That was a bear trap, set when a market breaks below a technical level but subsequently reverses and is usually a bullish sign. The daily cloud, that spans the wide 135.79-138.43 region, also limits the downside.

As EUR/JPY's 30- and 60-day log correlations with USD/JPY are above well+0.5, expect the cross to continue to move in tandem with spot.

For more, click on FXBUZ

EBS Flow Data Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3K5xBWh

Daily Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3pR7Jqf

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.