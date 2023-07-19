BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders pause USD/JPY exit, spot could now soar

July 19 (Reuters) - USD/JPY was sold for most of last week, but those sales have dried up this week, EBS flow data shows, increasing the likelihood for big gains.

Japan's yen hit a one-week low against an insipid dollar on Wednesday as traders assessed the U.S. rate outlook and Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda, on Tuesday, signalled his resolve to maintain ultra-loose monetary policy for the time being. Expect a bigger USD/JPY recovery to test the 141.16 Fibo, a 50% retrace of the 145.07 to 137.25 (June to July) EBS drop.

While USD/JPY on Thursday registered a daily close below the 138.25 Fibo, a 38.2% retrace of the 127.22 to 145.07 2023 (EBS) rise, it finished on Friday back above. That was a bear trap, set when a market breaks below a technical level but subsequently reverses and is usually a bullish sign. The daily cloud, that spans the wide 135.79-138.43 region, also limits the downside.

As EUR/JPY's 30- and 60-day log correlations with USD/JPY are above well+0.5, expect the cross to continue to move in tandem with spot.

