BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders needn't worry about Bitcoin

Jan 22 (Reuters) - FX traders don't need to worry about the sudden Bitcoin sell-off and shouldn't see it as a sign the broader rally for riskier currencies will be challenged.

Bitcoin and wider FX trading are vastly different. Bitcoin longs were the most crowded bet in financial markets, and once that became clear, Bitcoin slumped. There's nothing sinister abut the drop, only the realisation of a stretched situation and ensuing profit-taking.

Bitcoin's drop almost meets the criterion for a minimum tech correction of the rise since March 2020 and stopped short of January's low. The outlook remains bullish, more so as a once-crowded bet has been adjusted.

Broader currency moves that have also tracked the risk-on theme are entirely different to Bitcoin. Riskier currencies have rallied without traders betting strongly on that happening. Commodity and EM/FX longs are small and that lack of bullish bets should exacerbate rallies.

EUR/USD longs are large but there's good reason to be bullish.

JPY longs which have grown substantially are at odds to the positive trend.

For more click on FXBUZ

BITCOINhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3c4NNGW

FX betshttps://tmsnrt.rs/394k6UE

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

