BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders need to insure against bigger EUR/USD drop

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Foreign exchange traders can use a simple option strategy to insure against a EUR/USD slump in coming sessions, as the euro's downside remains vulnerable. Technical and fundamental factors could combine to exert further downward pressure on EUR/USD.

EUR/USD rose to register a daily close above the 0.9728 Fibo, a 38.2% retrace of the 1.0051 to 0.9528, before reversing. A bull trap could be forming on EUR/USD, something that is set when a market breaks above a technical level but subsequently reverses. A break under the recent 0.9528 multi-year low would weaken the market structure further.

Both sterling and the euro fell on Thursday and the U.S. dollar clawed back a recent dip as relief at the Bank of England's intervention in bond markets faded.

Those who want to insure against a EUR/USD relapse can buy a one-week 0.9680 EUR put option at a cost of 69 pips, priced with spot at 0.9691. Profit potential is unlimited if spot is below the 0.9611 breakeven point at the Oct. 6 expiry, while losses are limited to the premium paid.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

