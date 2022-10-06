BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders need to grapple against a USD/JPY rise

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Foreign exchange traders can use a simple option to protect against USD/JPY gains as the Japanese yen is in danger of a bigger slide despite the continuing threat of anotherJapanese currency intervention.

It is far from certain that Japan's recent intervention will prove successful in the medium term. Especially as the chasm between the Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan has continued to widen.

USD/JPY recently collapsed from the new 24-year 145.90 (EBS) high, to find support at 140.31, before rebounding. Tenkan and kijun lines are positively aligned, reinforcing the bullish market. 14-day momentum remains positive, which also points to gains above 145.90.

Those wanting to insure against a USD/JPY rise could buy a one-week 144.60 USD call option at a cost of 80 pips, priced with spot at 144.60. Profit potential is unlimited if spot is above the 145.40 break-even point at the Oct. 13 expiry. Losses are limited to the premium paid.

