BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders must not lose sight of inflation

Jan 31 (Reuters) - There is still far too much inflation in the United States and those trading currencies must consider how this will impact on their expectations, and how they are now positioned.

While interest rates have soared, and are yet to reach their peak, inflation has merely stuttered. Core PCE is still roughly three times levels maintained for years before the COVID-19 pandemic, and is only 1% below its 2022 peak.

When CPI reached 5.4% yy in June 2021 and Fed announced it would taper asset purchases it was a sensation that triggered an enormous dollar rally. In December it was 6.5% yy yet traders reacted to a small drop in CPI by slamming the dollar.

They have done so repeatedly and are now short on dollars with some extreme bets emerging like those on many Asia currencies and the euro rising. MSCI Emerging market index has rocketed and is on the cusp of a point that if exceeded would imply a rise towards the all-time high.

Too much inflation amidst a slowdown is bad news that should push cash back towards safer assets like the dollar and away from illiquid and risky currencies in which a lot of cash is now invested.

