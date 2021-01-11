BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders must decide whether to fight or flee

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Risky assets have tumbled and the dollar has rallied. The size of some moves is alarming, but due to the size of prior rallies, corrections had to be deep, and traders must decide whether levels now offer value to buy into or if more profits should be taken.

Bitcoin, the pinnacle of risky bets, has dropped $10,000 in three days -- but has only met the minimum objective to correct its rise since November 26.

South Africa's rand has dropped almost 7% in the past five days but is yet to meet the minimum objective to correct its rise since September.

EUR/USD, the single biggest FX gamble, is approaching the minimum correction objective for its rise since November

USD/JPY has recouped over half is fall since November. Cable's 38.2% retrace is 1.3380.

Big moves may be modest corrections. Those buying drops within stimulus- enriched trends have been winning. This may be another opportunity.

For more click on FXBUZ

USDZARhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2XrvymH

USD/JPYhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2XvqYni

GBP/USDhttps://tmsnrt.rs/35wrFB8

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.