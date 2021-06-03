BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders must deal with the energy boom

June 3 (Reuters) - Energy prices have rocketed and look set to rise further, so FX traders who have been reluctant buyers must consider greater gains for the currencies of major energy producers and hedge accordingly.

On Thursday Brent crude oil hit its highest level since the pandemic drove prices to record lows last year. And oil's big rise is eclipsed by gains for other energy products. LNG prices rose ten-fold, and despite a big reverse have tripled since the turmoil of March 2020 with LNG trade volumes rising to a record.

Natural gas, trading below $2 per million British thermal units in February last year, is now $3.067, and in the wake of this price rise more than 400 new coal mines are planned

Palm oil prices have doubled, with India considering reducing import taxes on edible oils after cooking oil prices hit record highs last month.

FX traders who remain short MXN, AUD and IDR have only one fair sized bet on a commodity currency rising -- Canada's dollar -- and by historical standards that bet is modest.

