BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders must account for time

June 18 (Reuters) - It may be a long time before the Federal Reserve hikes rates and it could be months before those trading financial markets get insight on plans to exit from currently super-easy policy. Whether months or years, the wait will determine a very different pattern of trading to the burst of speculative activity this week.

This week's action is mainly position adjustment centred on the pairing of traders' big bet on EUR/USD rising, and because this well-traded pair gets so much attention, its sell-off has spurred others to back the dollar or pare risk in two other favoured but much smaller bets; USD/CAD shorts and USD/JPY longs.

Beyond risk reduction, which is natural following a shock and is finite ($16 billion in EUR/USD's case), there may be little other interest to trade. Volatility has not moved much higher, suggesting a quiet summer. When it's quiet, higher-yielding currencies attract, and negative yielding currencies like euro, yen and Swiss franc should suffer more than dollar.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

