US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders must account for time

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Kacper Pempel / Reuters

It may be a long time before the Federal Reserve hikes rates and it could be months before those trading financial markets get insight on plans to exit from currently super-easy policy. Whether months or years, the wait will determine a very different pattern of trading to the burst of speculative activity this week.

Adds CFTC bets

June 18 (Reuters) - It may be a long time before the Federal Reserve hikes rates and it could be months before those trading financial markets get insight on plans to exit from currently super-easy policy. Whether months or years, the wait will determine a very different pattern of trading to the burst of speculative activity this week.

This week's action is mainly position adjustment centred on the pairing of traders' big bet on EUR/USD rising, and because this well-traded pair gets so much attention, its sell-off has spurred others to back the dollar or pare risk in two other favoured but much smaller bets; USD/CAD shorts and USD/JPY longs.

Beyond risk reduction, which is natural following a shock and is finite ($16 billion in EUR/USD's case), there may be little other interest to trade. Volatility has not moved much higher, suggesting a quiet summer. When it's quiet, higher-yielding currencies attract, and negative yielding currencies like euro, yen and Swiss franc should suffer more than dollar.

For more click on FXBUZ

FX betshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2S82GRn

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular