BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders may worry about the extremes they're witnessing

July 4 (Reuters) - Those trading currencies are seeing extremes that may concern them with equities booming while data for manufacturing sectors plunges to levels akin to deep recessions.

The divergence is so great that it is almost certainly unsustainable and it might be a reason to prepare for a period of risk aversion.

The attention of most traders may be drawn to big positive moves unfolding recently like Apple's record strength and its 3 trillion dollar value, or Tesla's surge and Bitcoin's leap, record strength for Germany's DAX, multi-decade highs for Japanese stocks, and a rise that sees S&P on the cusp of a key upside level.

At odds with these extremes is the plunge in manufacturing PMI in many regions around the world that has seen German PMI drop toward 40 - a level of such extreme weakness that it has only previously been witnessed during a crisis.

Sweden, Czechia, and Chicago PMIs also dropped close to 40, and a marked slowdown in activity is evident in the U.S., eurozone and much of Asia. While some companies could do well in a recession, booms for stock indexes make no sense.

For more click on FXBUZ

The rise of risky assets https://tmsnrt.rs/3CYdQMf

Manufacturing collapse https://tmsnrt.rs/3pyDWlX

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.