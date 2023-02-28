BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders may need to rethink inflation outlook

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The prices of some key energy products have collapsed and the magnitude of their declines should seriously impact the inflation outlook.

Recent strong U.S. data has pushed up expectations for a rise in interest rates but natural gas prices that are at a quarter of last year's peak - LNG that's the cheapest in 18-months, and coal that's halved this year - suggest interest rates may come down, or perhaps won't need to rise so far.

In light of these significant changes, it's possible that the previously envisaged 5% peak for U.S interest rates is more likely than the 5.5% peak eyed since the most recent U.S. jobs data.

If so, the dollar which has surged since the data could give back those gains, breathing life back into the EUR/USD rally that was the focus of currency traders throughout September-January

With February's correction certain to alleviate some of the excesses previously restraining the EUR/USD rally, and likely encouraging some traders to sell short, a resumption of the rise might exceed 2023's 1.1034 peak.

Currencies of nations reliant on imports like Japan, euro zone, China, India, Thailand and CEE countries might rally, while those of big exporters like U.S., Russia, Norway, Canada and Australia should be undermined.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

