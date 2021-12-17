BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders may need to hedge with lower inflation in mind

Dec 17 (Reuters) - With many central banks tightening monetary policy as the prices of many commodities have dropped sharply or appear to have peaked, currency traders might hedge with lower inflation in mind.

As a rule, where the Federal Reserve leads, other central banks follow - and those currently trying to buck the Fed's lead are likely to fall into line next year if the U.S. central bank lifts interest rates by 75 bps as indicated.

In commodities, there are several signs of a turn, headlined by oil which topped just below the peak traded ahead of the pandemic then fell steeply. That top should hold if producers continue to raise supply.

Natural gas prices have almost halved, coal and iron ore have plunged after measures taken by China, while palm oil dived to a near two-month low yesterday.

Worries that high energy prices were fuelling inflation have seen currencies of energy importing countries fall this year, including the yen and euro, both "safe havens" that usually benefit in times of uncertainty.

Their cheapness as funding currencies for carry trades has in turn helped support South Africa's rand, Russia's rouble, Mexico's peso and other currencies for which risk appetite might have been blunted by the pandemic.

Policy tightening could weaken or reverse that trend next year.

Related comment by same author

For more click on FXBUZ

Major currencies of oil importers bs those for producershttps://tmsnrt.rs/3mfky8y

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.