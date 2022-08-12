BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders may need to consider more inflation not less

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Currency traders think inflation has peaked but the data that is fuelling that notion has triggered big positive reactions for commodities and stocks that could stoke already elevated inflation.

In the wake of a modest dip in U.S. inflation, the price of Brent crude oil has rocketed, reaching $100 per barrel while currency traders have slammed the dollar to buy yen and the euro that will be negatively affected by oil's rise.

The feel good factor is evident across markets with big positive movement for most commodities and equities following the CPI release with hopes that inflation has peaked and less fear of recession inspired by the last U.S. jobless report.

Should the data and robust nature of stock markets encourage consumers too, it's unlikely that inflation will fall far and in the United States it only dipped to 8.5% year-on-year in July from 9.1% year-on-year. This is just froth off the top and with oil rising almost 8% in the last 4 days, there may be cause to hedge the risk of enduring high inflation, if not accelerating inflation.

