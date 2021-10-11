BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders may have to deal with a Tsunami of spending

Oct 11 (Reuters) - This year FX traders have been dealing with the flood of spending intended to mitigate the economic impact of the pandemic which has created boom conditions in a bust. If the United Stares spends the trillion of dollars lawmakers hope for, a flood of spending will become a tsunami.

The pressure on euro and yen evident this year may ease as the dollar takes the strain of the powerful positive currency trends that have gripped currencies in 2021.

Volatility remains suppressed. This weighs on negative yielding currencies like euro and yen which are the two most heavily traded currencies and encourages gambling, driving risky assets like Bitcoin to levels that suggest its record high may be extended.

The dollar has dominated since June's Federal Reserve meeting but there's change afoot with soaring energy prices weighing the greenback versus the currencies of energy producers, while boosting it further versus currencies of energy importers including euro zone and Japan.

Commodity currencies which traders have bet against may rally and should U.S. politicians get their way, the trillions they plan to spend could deal the dollar a big blow next year.

