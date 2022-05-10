BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders may find it easier to make money in the future

May 10 (Reuters) - It's easier to make money when markets are moving and with the global tightening of monetary policy leading to a big rise in volatility, there should be a notable increase in currency trading volumes as speculators return.

A long period of low, or extremely low, volatility has forced traders away, with those remaining trying to eke out profits in tight ranges or resorting to carry trades.

The rise for options vols which has pushed those for major currencies towards double digits is signalling an end to the quiet period and busier markets are likely to endure until central banks stop hiking. This probably won't happen before the end of 2023.

Moving markets are far more forgiving, suiting simple trades on direction and usually presenting losers with an opportunity to recoup their losses soon after.

Like bond markets, which woke up first, currency traders must adapt to the new conditions and while they learn markets will be busier still.

For more click on FXBUZ

Option volshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3wethvX

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.