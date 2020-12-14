BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders may feel safe, but they're gambling

Dec 14 (Reuters) - FX traders have staked $30 billion on the dollar falling, buying currencies deemed safe, yet the more traders invest in those assets the less safe they become.

The net dollar short position is one the largest in history. It concentrates on two currencies, 24 billion versus EUR and 6 billion JPY. Traders have also sold 1.5 billion vs CHF.

The record short position was 36 billion in 2011. Shorts reached 34 billion in August when EUR/USD longs reached a record for any single dollar bet at $31 billion.

JPY bets are less stretched. The largest USD/JPY short is 8.5 billion; the biggest-ever JPY bet was a long position of $17 billion in 2013.

CHF bets are modest. Six billion dollars is large; the record was USD short was 9 billion in 2015.

The biggest bets in favour of dollar were 38 billion in 2019, 43 billion 2015 and 48 billion 2014. Next year dollar shorts might exceed all records. They will be anything but safe.

For more click on FXBUZ

EUR/USDhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3gIoWJe

JPY betshttps://tmsnrt.rs/37cJ7vP

CHF betshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3qNCQ1o

USD betshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2LqLZg8

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

