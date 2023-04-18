BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders lurch from one extreme to another - take cover

US Markets

April 18, 2023 — 03:53 am EDT

April 18 (Reuters) - Last year the dollar rocketed, leading to an extreme situation where it was both overbought and an overcrowded bet which led to a big reversal. Traders have since invested heavily in the euro which has rocketed, creating another extreme situation.

The swing is immense and necessitates a completely different hedging strategy that protects against another reversal.

Between January 2021 and September last year, EUR/USD dropped 1.2349 to 0.9528 and while IMM traders never gambled heavily on a drop, others did, with Bank of America's well followed survey showing that the dollar was an extremely overcrowded position around the summer of 2022.

The results are now clear with EUR/USD recoiling reaching 1.1075 EBS last week, and this time IMM traders have waded in, establishing a $22 bet on a rise - having sold almost $30 billion since September.

While they have continued to buy, an overbought situation has developed with EUR/USD rising above the peak of the 20-week Bollinger bands. The rally began after the pair dropped under the base of these bands last September.

Option vols have dropped to new lows, a strong indication of an end to the upswing, and cause to expect the influence of interest rates - which still favour dollar - to grow.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

