BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders know stock and bond reversals are tiny

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Stocks and bonds have been sold at the end of this month, but what may seem like big moves are actually negligible. Currency traders should not lose sight of the real trend and should react accordingly. The reversal is likely to provide them an opportunity to join a risk rally at more advantageous levels.

No market moves in a straight line. But those trading equities or bonds could be forgiven for thinking they do -- both have spent most of the last 40 years heading in one direction.

U.S. bonds have dropped this month, but from a peak that has driven yields from over 15% in 1981 to almost zero last year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has increased 31 times in value in that time. The reversals this month of around 700 pips for DJI and 1.2% for 10-year U.S. yields are negligible.

In contrast, the amount of global stimulus is enormous and building.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

