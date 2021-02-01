US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders have space to push dollar back down

Last week FX traders rowed back slightly from the biggest speculative dollar short position since 2011, meaning those who are bearish have room to push the currency lower again in coming weeks -- especially as there have been two monthly closes in a row under major broken technical support.

Commodity Futures Trading Commission data show that for the week ending Jan. 26, the value of the net short USD position edged lower to $33.8 billion from $34.5 billion the previous week, which was the largest short position since May 2011.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, ended January under the broken long-term 91.729 Fibo, a 76.4% retrace of the 88.251 to 102.99 (2018 to 2020) rise, further increasing its underlying downside bias.

Dollar positioning is derived from net contracts of IMM speculators in the euro, yen, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

